TOKYO, July 17 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he sees signs that speculators are pushing up the yen due to worries about the U.S. economy, and these gains do not reflect Japan's economic fundamentals.

Azumi, speaking at a news conference, said sudden yen gains could harm the economy and he is prepared to take firm measures on currencies when needed.

The dollar was around 78.95 yen on Tuesday, not far form a one-month low of 78.69 yen hit on Monday due to concern the U.S. economy is losing momentum.