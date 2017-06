TOKYO, July 23 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Monday he was watching currency moves closely and was prepared to take decisive steps against speculative and excessive yen gains.

Azumi, speaking at a news conference, said the yen's rise against the euro reflects the fact that concerns about Europe's sovereign debt crisis and economic fundamentals remain.

The euro fell to a near 12-year trough of 94.88 yen on Monday, under pressure from persistent fears that Spain will eventually need a full sovereign bailout.