CORRECTED-Nikkei erases gains to end lower ahead of global events
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains to close lower on Thursday, as the yen rose in a market already on tenterhooks about looming global events.
TOKYO, July 17 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday the government will take decisive action if excessive moves are seen in the currency market, Jiji news agency reported.
Azumi also said speculative moves were behind the yen's rise, according to Jiji.
The dollar hovered around 78.89 yen, not far from one-month lows hit on Monday.
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains to close lower on Thursday, as the yen rose in a market already on tenterhooks about looming global events.
TOKYO, June 8 Asian shares wobbled on Thursday as investors braced for any surprises from the UK election, a European Central Bank policy meeting and congressional testimony from ex-FBI director James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump last month.