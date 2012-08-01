TOKYO Aug 1 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday he would not rule any possible step against excessive moves by the yen.

He made the comment to reporters at his ministry after answering questions about currencies in parliament, where he said the central bank should not buy foreign assets for the purpose of affecting currency rates.

Some lawmakers have argued that the BOJ should buy foreign assets to weaken the yen and thus support the export-reliant economy.

The dollar hit a two-month low against the yen on Wednesday, falling as low as 77.90 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since June 1.