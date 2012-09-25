Amazon Prime Video to come to Apple devices
June 5 Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Monday that Amazon Prime Video would be available on Apple TV and other Apple devices starting later this year.
TOKYO, Sept 25 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday it is a mistake to assume there will be a vacuum in currency policy because he will be taking up a new position next month in the ruling Democratic Party.
Azumi, speaking to reporters, also said he stands ready to take firm measures on currencies as long as he is finance minister.
There may be some speculative currency moves in the short term, but monetary easing by the Bank of Japan is likely to have a strong impact in the mid- to long-term, he said.
Azumi will become acting secretary general of the ruling Democratic Party as Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda makes personnel changes to prepare for an election.
June 5 Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Monday that Amazon Prime Video would be available on Apple TV and other Apple devices starting later this year.
* Has named Brendon Riley to its Dallas middle market banking leadership team as Regional Vice President, effective immediately