BEIJING Nov 11 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe said on Tuesday the central bank's decision to expand
monetary stimulus last month was a timely one that was likely
made after cautious discussions within the bank.
"I hope the BOJ continues to strive toward achieving its 2
percent inflation target. The government will also make every
effort to ensure an end to deflation and achieve sustainable
economic growth, working closely with the BOJ," Abe told an
afternoon session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
(APEC) summit in Beijing.
Abe's remarks, made at the closed-door session, were
disclosed in a text of the comments released by the Foreign
Ministry.
