TOKYO, June 13 A senior Bank of Japan official
said on Thursday that price hikes caused solely by a weak yen
could hurt economic recovery, stressing the need for inflation
to accompany balanced growth.
"If price hikes are caused solely by a weak yen, that would
be cost-push (inflation) and thus could negatively affect a
steady economic recovery," BOJ Executive Director Masayoshi
Amamiya said at a parliamentary committee session.
Amamiya also said he saw the economy showing signs of a
positive shift towards a narrower a supply-demand gap following
the bank's aggressive monetary easing.
The BOJ is proceeding with monetary easing while examining
upside and downside risks to the economy, he said.