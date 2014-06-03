TOKYO, June 3 Masayoshi Amamiya, an architect of
the Bank of Japan's quantitative easing, was reappointed for a
rare second term as executive director overseeing a key division
charged with drafting monetary policy, the central bank said on
Tuesday.
The reappointment, officially made by Finance Minister Taro
Aso, ensures that responsibility for meeting the central bank's
2 percent inflation target remains in the hands of a veteran
official known for his deep contacts with the finance ministry
and lawmakers.
Sources had told Reuters on Monday that Amamiya would be
reappointed for the four-year term.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)