* Credit costs at lowest since bubble economy
* Bank lending increasing since BOJ's quantitative easing
* BOJ judges financial system to be stable
(Recasts story, adds details on loan growth, credit risk)
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Oct 17 The Bank of Japan warned
commercial banks on Friday not to become complacent over lending
standards and loan-loss provisions as its quantitative easing
drives borrowing costs lower.
The BOJ welcomed an increase in commercial lending since the
launch of its unprecedented monetary easing last year as a sign
that its policies are helping distance the economy from
deflation, according to its semi-annual report on the financial
system.
The central bank also warned that credit costs and loan-loss
provisions are at the lowest since the 1980s bubble economy, so
banks should take extra care when evaluating borrowers and
hedging against any potential losses.
"There's a possibility credit costs appear small because
long-term rates have been low for a long time," the BOJ said in
the report.
"As banks expand their support of ventures and revitalised
firms, credit costs and loan-loss provisions could rise."
On the whole, the BOJ saw no problems with stability in the
financial system, according to its report.
Bank lending rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in the first half
of fiscal 2014, faster than a 2.0 percent annual gain in the
second half of fiscal 2013 and a 1.6 percent annual increase in
the first half of fiscal 2013, the BOJ said.
The BOJ launched qualitative and quantitative easing in
April last year, when it pledged to double base money via
aggressive government debt and asset purchases to achieve 2
percent inflation in roughly two years.
CLEAR RESULTS
One aim of the BOJ's monetary policy is to lower the amount
of government debt that commercial banks hold, which gives them
more funds to simulate the economy by lending to businesses.
This aspect of the BOJ's monetary policy has produced clear
results. Since March last year, holdings of government debt on
bank balance sheets have fallen 39.3 trillion yen ($368.9
billion), while domestic lending has risen 13.1 trillion yen,
the report said.
Banks, however, have not sold all their government debt and
are still exposed to interest-rate risk should yields rise.
A 1-percentage-point increase in Japanese interest rates
would result in 2.6 trillion yen in unrealised losses on
government debt held by major Japanese banks, the BOJ's report
said.
For regional banks, the unrealised losses would total 3.0
trillion yen, the central bank added.
The figures are based on data at the end of June this year.
(1 US dollar = 106.5200 Japanese yen)
