* Banks have buffers to deal with hit from negative
rates-BOJ
* Market volatility has curbed banks' risk-taking
* BOJ expects positive effect of Jan action to spread
(Adds quotes, details)
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, April 22 The Bank of Japan says its
negative interest rates have caused some disruption in fund
flows and will hurt financial institutions' profits for the time
being, acknowledging some of the drawbacks of the controversial
policy.
However, Japanese financial institutions have sufficient
capital buffers to weather the pain and take on risk as
ultra-loose monetary policy helps revive the economy, the
central bank said in a semi-annual report on the country's
banking system issued Friday.
"Financial market uncertainty since the start of this year
... has worked to curb financial institutions' risk-taking
activity," the report said. "Once these factors dissipate, the
effect of our policy will broaden."
The BOJ stunned markets in January by adding a negative
interest rate policy to its massive asset-buying programme,
dubbed "quantitative and qualitative easing," in a fresh attempt
to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.
Under the negative rate policy, the BOJ applies a 0.1
percent negative interest on some excess reserves financial
institutions park with the central bank.
The move failed to arrest an unwelcome yen rise or boost
stock prices, instead drawing criticism from financial
institutions for squeezing already thin margins and heightening
volatility in the Japanese government bond (JGB) market.
In the report, the BOJ acknowledged that "signs of a holdup
in the flow of funds have been observed," such as diminishing
liquidity in the money market and the JGB market after the
introduction of negative rates.
"The effects of QQE with negative interest rates are
expected to propagate further as these issues are resolved," the
report said.
(Editing by Chris Gallagher and Sam Holmes)