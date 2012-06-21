TOKYO, June 21 Japan's parliament on Thursday approved the nominations of two prominent economists for the Bank of Japan's policy-setting board, allowing it to be at full strength for the first time since early April.

Takehiro Sato, chief economist at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities, and Takahide Kiuchi, chief economist at Nomura Securities, are set to join the nine-member board at dates due to be decided later.

The BOJ next holds its next monetary policy meeting on July 11-12.

Sato, a well-known BOJ watcher, has frequently criticized the central bank for not doing enough to beat deflation, while Kiuchi has taken a more neutral approach.

The government earlier this month nominated the two economists after lawmakers in the opposition-controlled upper house rejected an earlier candidate for not aggressively supporting looser monetary policy.

The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased monetary policy in February and April trying to convince markets of its determination to beat deflation that has dogged the world's third-largest economy for nearly a decade.

But it has faced repeated calls from politicians to do more to stimulate the economy.