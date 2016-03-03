TOKYO, March 4 The Japanese government is to nominate Takako Masai, an executive officer at Shinsei Bank Ltd , to join the Bank of Japan's nine-member policy board, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

The nomination will be submitted later on Friday, the Nikkei said without citing sources.

BOJ board member Sayuri Shirai's term is to expire at the end of this month and that of Koji Ishida will expire in June. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Janet Lawrence)