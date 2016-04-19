* Appointment likely to give Kuroda stronger grip on BOJ
board
* Female representation returns to BOJ board
* Masai's views in line with BOJ's official policy
By Sumio Ito and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, April 19 Japan's government has nominated
Takako Masai, an executive at Shinsei Bank Ltd and an
advocate of aggressive monetary easing, to join the Bank of
Japan's policy board.
Masai, a 51-year-old executive officer of the Japanese
commercial bank and an expert on currency markets, would replace
former commercial banker Koji Ishida, whose term expires in
June, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.
The appointment means the BOJ's nine-member board will once
again include a female, having been left with none after former
International Monetary Fund economist Sayuri Shirai's term ended
in March.
The departure of Ishida, who voted against the BOJ's
decision to deploy negative interest rates in January, would
give Governor Haruhiko Kuroda a stronger grip of the board if he
were to expand monetary stimulus further.
Market players welcomed the choice of Masai, saying she will
have a balanced approach on monetary policy and bring to the
central bank expertise on financial markets and banking affairs.
"The government seems to have taken a balanced approach with
this appointment, as it could have chosen someone with more
radical views on monetary policy," said Masamichi Adachi, senior
economist at JP Morgan Securities.
As a currency expert at Shinsei, Masai had in the past
indicated support for the BOJ's aggressive monetary easing,
including the introduction of negative interest rates, which she
says has helped the economy and stabilised financial markets.
"The dollar/yen and stock prices would have fallen more had
the BOJ not acted in January," Masai told Reuters in February.
"The key channel currency markets look at in terms of
monetary policy is how much real interest rates fall," she said,
a view in line with the BOJ's current approach to assessing the
impact of policy on borrowing rates.
Masai also said she supports Kuroda's style of shocking
markets with unexpected policy changes, which she attributes to
the governor's previous experience as a top currency diplomat
overseeing Japan's exchange rate policy.
"Mr. Kuroda's approach is that of a former currency
diplomat," she said. "You don't offer articulate guidance when
you do currency intervention."
(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Stanley White;
Editing by Sam Holmes and Jacqueline Wong)