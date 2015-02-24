TOKYO Feb 24 Japan's lower house of parliament
approved on Tuesday an advocate of aggressive monetary easing to
join the central bank's divided policy board, a move seen
supportive of Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's push for radical
stimulus.
Yutaka Harada, a 64-year-old Waseda University professor,
will replace Ryuzo Miyao, also an academic, whose five-year term
ends on March 25. The upper house is expected to approve the
government's nomination as early as Wednesday, given the solid
majority the ruling coalition holds in both chambers.
Miyao swung the board narrowly in favour of October's
surprise monetary easing that was decided by a 5-4 vote. The
close vote has given greater significance to the board's
composition, as it suggested the difficulty Kuroda might face
should he want to ease further.
Harada, who wrote a book with BOJ deputy governor Kikuo
Iwata on how bold monetary easing can beat deflation, may give
Kuroda a stronger grip on the divided board, analysts say.
However, Harada told Reuters in January that the BOJ does
not necessarily need to persist with its 2 percent inflation
target, a view that may complicate debate within the board.
The focus of monetary policy should be on stimulating the
economy rather than achieving an inflation target, which should
be considered only as a means for reflating growth, Harada said.
"I think it's okay even if the BOJ doesn't achieve 2 percent
inflation in fiscal 2015. It's important, instead, to guide
policy so that the economy can continue to grow around 2
percent."
For now, Harada's appointment is unlikely to trigger an
immediate shift in policy. Last week Kuroda said that he saw no
current need to expand monetary stimulus, but that the bank
would determinedly ease policy further if his inflation plan was
disrupted by risks.
