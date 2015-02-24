* Harada is seen supportive of BOJ Kuroda's radical stimulus
* Upper house expected to follow suit
* Opposition wary of stimulus impact on excess yen weakening
(Adds details in paragraph 2-3)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Feb 24 The lower house of parliament gave
approval on Tuesday for an advocate of aggressive monetary
easing to join the Bank of Japan's divided policy board, in a
move regarded as supportive of Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's push
for radical stimulus.
Yutaka Harada, a 64-year-old Waseda University professor,
will replace Ryuzo Miyao, also an academic, whose five-year term
ends on March 25.
The government nominee is expected to receive the assent of
the upper house on Wednesday. The ruling coalition holds a solid
majority in both chambers.
Opposition parties voted against the nomination, arguing
that radical monetary stimulus could cause excessive weakening
in the yen, which would drive up import costs for
resource-poor Japan and hurt households' purchasing power.
Miyao swung the board narrowly in favour of October's
surprise monetary easing that was decided by a 5-4 vote. The
close vote has given greater significance to the board's
composition, as it suggested the difficulty Kuroda might face
should he want to ease further.
Harada, who wrote a book with BOJ deputy governor Kikuo
Iwata on how bold monetary easing can beat deflation, may give
Kuroda a stronger grip on the divided board, analysts say.
However, Harada told Reuters in January that the BOJ does
not necessarily need to persist with its 2 percent inflation
target, a view that may complicate debate within the board.
The focus of monetary policy should be on stimulating the
economy rather than achieving an inflation target, which should
be considered only as a means for reflating growth, Harada said.
"I think it's okay even if the BOJ doesn't achieve 2 percent
inflation in fiscal 2015. It's important, instead, to guide
policy so that the economy can continue to grow around 2
percent."
For now, Harada's appointment is unlikely to trigger an
immediate shift in policy.
Last week Kuroda said that he saw no current need to expand
monetary stimulus, but that the bank would determinedly ease
policy further if his inflation plans were disrupted by risks.
(Editing by Eric Meijer and Simon Cameron-Moore)