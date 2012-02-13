TOKYO, Feb 14 Pressure is mounting on the Bank of Japan to set a Fed-style explicit inflation target, and the central bank may respond by using stronger language to describe its commitment to beating deflation in a two-day rate review that ends on Tuesday. The BOJ loosened monetary policy in October last year by topping up its 55 trillion yen ($710 billion) asset buying and lending scheme, under which it buys government and private debt and lends cheap funds against various types of collateral. The central bank's policy target is the overnight call rate, now set at a range of zero to 0.1 percent. Following is a chronology of key monetary policy moves: Oct 2011 Boosts asset buying and lending scheme to 55 trillion yen Aug 2011 Boosts asset buying and lending scheme to 50 trillion yen Mar 2011 Boosts asset buying and lending scheme to 40 trillion yen Oct 2010 Sets up 35-trillion yen asset buying and lending programme Cuts overnight call rate to 0-0.10 pct Pledges to keep zero rates until prices stabilise Aug 2010 Further boosts fund for fixed-rate market operations Mar 2010 Expands fund for fixed-rate market operations Dec 2009 Creates fund for fixed-rate market operations Dec 2008 Cuts overnight call rate to 0.10 pct Oct 2008 Reduces overnight call rate to 0.30 pct Feb 2007 Lifts overnight call rate to 0.50 pct July 2006 Ends zero rate policy Sets overnight call rate at 0.25 pct Mar 2006 Reverts to policy targeting interest rates Overnight call rate effectively set at zero Mar 2001 Adopts "quantitative easing" policy Feb 2001 Cuts overnight call rate to 0.15 pct Aug 2000 Ends zero rate policy Sets overnight call rate at 0.25 pct Feb 1999 Adopts zero rate policy Pledges to guide call rate "as low as possible"