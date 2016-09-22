(Repeats story issued late on Wednesday)
* Move to set yield curve control was compromise - sources
* Policy shift better suited to fighting deflation
* Face-saving way to ditch base money target
* Pledge to maintain pace of buying bonds
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Sept 21 Running out of tools to battle
external headwinds, the Bank of Japan has opted to set a yield
curve control - an idea it has long discussed internally as a
future option, but which was considered controversial and
technically challenging.
The decision announced on Wednesday was a
compromise to ensure there was something for everyone in a
fragmented nine-member board - except for two outliers deemed
impossible to convince - said people familiar with the BOJ's
thinking.
It also suggested that Governor Haruhiko Kuroda no longer
had the ammunition to deploy another "bazooka" stimulus and so
was shifting the policy framework from shock therapy to one
better suited for a long battle against deflation, they said.
"This is clearly a change to prepare for a long-term battle
to hit the price target," one source said on condition of
anonymity. "It's a modification to make the BOJ's policy
framework more sustainable."
The main purpose of the policy overhaul was to abandon the
base money target - a symbol of Kuroda's signature "quantitative
and qualitative easing" (QQE) programme - in a face-saving way
that does not give markets the impression it was withdrawing
stimulus.
The target, under which the BOJ pledged to print money at an
annual pace of 80 trillion yen, was forcing it to gobble up
bonds at an unsustainable pace even as it failed to accelerate
inflation to a 2 percent target.
"The idea of conducting a comprehensive assessment was
really about ditching the base money target," said another
source. "It's tricky, but do-able."
Abandoning the base money target would make the BOJ's bond
buying more flexible and open up new options, including setting
a long-term interest rate target.
Setting a yield curve target has been among the preferred
options for BOJ bureaucrats drafting monetary policy. Supporters
say it's an easier step than forcefully crushing yields by
buying huge amounts of bonds.
The challenge was to decide which zone of the curve to
target, and explain what the desirable yield curve would look
like.
After much debate, the bank opted to target 10-year bond
yields because of its domestic benchmark status. Instead of
setting an explicit cap across the curve, the BOJ would push
down short- to medium-term borrowing costs while allowing for a
natural rise in super-long yields.
That would address some concerns held by BOJ officials, and
shared by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration, over what
they saw as an excessive flattening of the bond yield curve that
could squeeze financial institutions' already thin margins.
"The BOJ was gradually shifting its focus on the interest
rate element of its stimulus," said a third source. "Among the
options, topping up bond buying was now the lowest on the list."
CONVINCING THE REFLATIONISTS
Kuroda initially preached the benefits of expanding base
money, but gradually backed away and sided with those wanting to
overhaul the huge asset-buying programme.
A former top currency diplomat, Kuroda's priority was to
halt unwelcome yen gains that would hurt Japan's export reliant
economy, sources say. With the BOJ's bond buying reaching its
limits, guiding yields lower through direct rate targets
appeared a more preferable approach.
Policymakers who work for Kuroda say he is a pragmatist open
to new ideas and willing to be flexible on policy. "If he sees
benefits in changing things, he'll do so without hesitation,"
said one official. "He doesn't like making excuses."
In a speech two weeks ago, Kuroda emphasised how the BOJ's
policies were pushing down real interest rates. He did not
mention the base money target.
In a departure from his earlier approach, he told reporters
on Wednesday: "In the short-term, there isn't a clear link
between the base money target and inflation expectations."
The challenge was to convince Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata, a
former academic who introduced the idea of setting the base
money target, and has insisted that expanding base money was
effective in heightening inflation expectations.
Two more board members favoured focusing on the effect of
expanding base money in pushing up prices and spurring public
expectations that inflation will accelerate. But those backing
heavy money printing didn't insist on keeping the base money
target, as long as the BOJ kept up the pace of printing money
and buying assets, the sources said.
In a likely compromise, the BOJ pledged to keep buying bonds
at the current pace even after abandoning the target, and leave
base money expansion among future easing options.
Kuroda could count on the support of Hiroshi Nakaso, the
other deputy governor, and two other swing voters appeared to
have no strong views on ditching the base money target, as long
as the bank's ultra-easy policy was in place.
Former market economists Takehiro Sato and Takahide Kiuchi,
consistent dissenters to recent easing proposals, were sidelined
from the start. As expected, they voted against the shift,
warning it would hurt financial intermediation.
While Kuroda sought to dispel market concerns he was running
out of policy ammunition, he acknowledged the BOJ was buying
bonds in huge amounts, and could slow the pace of purchases.
"With the new framework, the BOJ probably won't use its
easing tools so frequently," said a source. "It will probably
use it only in the event of a severe yen spike."
