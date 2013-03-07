TOKYO, March 7 The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy unchanged on Thursday and upgraded its assessment of the
economy, as the central bank prepares to install a new governor
and two new deputy governors tasked with doing more to end
deflation.
BOJ board member Sayuri Shirai proposed bringing forward
open-ended purchases of government debt originally scheduled to
start next year and combining those purchases with another
scheme in which the BOJ buys JGBs to ensure smooth market
operations.
The proposal was rejected 8-1.
As widely expected, the central bank maintained its key
policy rate in a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous
vote, and held off on expanding asset purchases and its lending
programme.
The BOJ also said the economy is bottoming out, an upgrade
from last month's assessment.
BOJ board member Ryuzo Miyao proposed continuing the BOJ's
policy of keeping interest rates virtually at zero until the
central bank's target of 2 percent inflation is in sight. His
proposal was also voted down 8-1.
Haruhiko Kuroda, the government's nominee to be the new BOJ
governor, told lawmakers in a confirmation hearing this week
that the central bank should buy longer-dated government debt to
end nearly 20 years of deflation.
Lawmakers are also holding hearings for the government's
nominees for the deputy governor posts and will hold a vote some
time before the current leadership's term expires on March 19.
Current Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold a news
conference with his comments expected to come out sometime after
4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).