TOKYO Nov 29 The Bank of Japan supplied dollars in market operations for the fourth time this month on Tuesday, reflecting worries about global market strains stemming from Europe's debt woes and about year-end funding demand.

The central bank supplied $100 million in an operation maturing in three months and $1 million in an operation maturing in a week.

The scheme, under which the BOJ offers unlimited amounts against collateral, had been untapped for more than a year until this month because it usually costs more than borrowing dollars in the open market. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)