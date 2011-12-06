Japanese 10,000 yen notes (L) featuring a portrait of Yukichi Fukuzawa, the founding father of modern Japan, and $100 dollar notes, featuring an image of Benjamin Franklin, at the main office of the Korea Exchange Bank are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul... REUTERS/Truth Leem/Files

TOKYO The Bank of Japan on Tuesday supplied dollars in market operations for the first time since last week's coordinated action by the world's top central banks aimed to give banks easier access to dollars as Europe's debt crisis intensified.

The Japanese central bank supplied $25 million in an operation maturing in a week, which was five times the $5 million that the BOJ offered in four one-week operations last month.

Last month, it had also supplied $200 million in two operations maturing in three months.

The dollar-funding scheme, under which the BOJ offers unlimited amounts against collateral, had been untapped for more than a year until last month because it typically used to cost more than borrowing dollars in the open market.

The Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the central banks of Japan, Canada, Britain and Switzerland said last week they would reduce the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points and extend the size and timing of the lines, to ease strains in financial markets.

The BOJ first offered dollar funds in September 2008 as it joined other central banks in opening the dollar liquidity swap lines with the Fed after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

As the use of the swaps tailed off in 2009, the BOJ ended the operations along with swap lines in February 2010. But the world's central banks re-established temporary dollar liquidity swap facilities in May 2010 in response to heightening strains in European financial markets stemming from a Greek debt crisis.

