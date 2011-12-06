* Lower lending rate lifts demand for dollar auction
* Three regional banks main bidders -market source
* One-week auction not good indicator of market strains
* Market keen on 3-month dollar auction Dec. 13
By Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Dec 6 The Bank of Japan on Tuesday
supplied dollars in market operations for the first time since
last week's coordinated action by the world's top central banks
aimed at giving banks easier access to the greenback as Europe's
debt crisis intensified.
The Japanese central bank supplied $25 million in an
operation maturing in a week, five times the $5 million that it
offered in four, one-week operations last month, but by no means
large enough to signal funding strains.
"There was stronger demand because of the lower lending
rate. But the amount of bids itself is not significant and
suggests Japanese banks experimented with the scheme just in
case necessity arises," said Tomohiko Katsu, deputy general
manager of the asset liability division of Shinsei Bank.
Three regional Japanese banks were chief bidders, securing
$23 million, an interbank market source said.
The lending rate was at 0.6 percent, down from 1.08 percent
in a previous one-week dollar auction on Nov. 29, but still
above the one-week dollar LIBOR rate of 0.2 percent on Monday.
The Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the central
banks of Japan, Canada, Britain and Switzerland said last week
they would reduce the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50
basis points and extend the size and timing of the lines, to
ease strains in financial markets.
The BOJ was the first of the central banks to offer dollars
at the reduced rate. The European central banks are set on
Wednesday to offer the first three-month dollar funds since the
surprise joint action.
"This is like taking a 10-yen coin out of your purse," a
Japanese bank trader said about the small amount in Tuesday's
operation, which paled in comparison to tens of billions of
dollars that the BOJ supplied in operations after the collapse
of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
As Tuesday's operation did not cover the crucial year-end
period when funding usually becomes tight, markets are keenly
awaiting the upcoming three-month dollar auction by the BOJ to
gauge real demand.
The dollar-funding scheme, under which the BOJ offers
unlimited amounts against collateral, had been untapped for more
than a year until last month because it typically used to cost
more than borrowing dollars in the open market.
NOT TOO WORRIED
The increased demand signals funding strains are slowly
starting to affect Japan but the BOJ is not too worried and
feels that it is a good sign that central banks' coordinated
action helped eased the "stigma" financial institutions feel
about tapping central bank auctions.
The central bank also feels Japanese money markets and bank
dollar funding are under far less strain than those of Europe
and the United States. Still, it is on guard against any signs
of market stress.
"Markets are becoming very nervous. What the central bank
can do under these circumstances is not just offer liquidity but
ensure the money is circulating smoothly," said Atsushi Mizuno,
a former BOJ board member and currently vice chairman of Credit
Suisse's fixed-income Asia-Pacific business.
"That's the big challenge, perhaps more so than whether or
not the ECB buys government bonds," he said as he briefed on
Europe's debt crisis. Mizuno left the central bank's board in
December 2009.
Market analysts point out that the auction for three-month
dollars on Dec. 13 is likely to draw much stronger bids from
both Japanese and non-Japanese banks for securing year-end
funding.
"As market rates for longer-term funds remain elevated,
there could be significant demand for the three-month dollar
supply operation. Banks may also take advantage of lower costs
even if they have enough money on hand," Katsu said.
Last month, the BOJ had supplied $200 million in two
operations maturing in three months.
The BOJ first offered dollar funds in September 2008 as it
joined other central banks in opening the dollar liquidity swap
lines with the Fed after the Lehman Brothers meltdown.
As the use of the swaps tailed off in 2009, the BOJ ended
the operations along with swap lines in February 2010. But the
world's central banks re-established temporary dollar liquidity
swap facilities in May 2010 in response to heightening strains
in European financial markets stemming from a Greek debt crisis.
The BOJ added one-week operations following the March
earthquake.