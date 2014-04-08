TOKYO, April 8 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Tuesday there is no cause now for the central
bank to ease monetary policy further but reiterated that he
stands ready to increase stimulus to the economy if warranted.
"Japan is making steady progress towards 2 percent
inflation. I don't think there is a need to take additional
measures now," Kuroda told a news conference after the BOJ left
policy unchanged, as expected.
"It is not appropriate to speak now about what kind of
things might be possible, but there is always room for various
options," he said.
The Bank of Japan stuck to its existing monetary stimulus
on Tuesday, confident that it did not need further support
measures to beat chronic deflation even as a sales tax hike
clouds the outlook for the world's third-largest economy.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Writing by
William Mallard; Editing by Edmund Klamann)