TOKYO Nov 21 The Bank of Japan probably
incurred a latent loss of over 40 billion yen ($520 million) on
its holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at the end of
September, with the growing loss potentially limiting the scope
for any further increases in its purchase target.
The central bank's ETF buying, launched last year, has lent
some support to the stock market with players acknowledging that
whenever the TOPIX index is down at least 1 pct in the
morning session, the BOJ is typically a buyer in the afternoon.
The BOJ purchases ETFs that are linked to the TOPIX and the
Nikkei average through a third party without disclosing
specific names of issues.
The ETFs the BOJ purchased until the end of September,
totalling well over 600 billion yen, would have latent losses of
at least 40 billion yen based on Reuters' calculations tracking
moves in both the Nikkei and TOPIX, due to stock market slides.
That would be much bigger than the 2.1 billion yen in
unrealised loss at the end of March.
The central bank has boosted its target for ETF purchases to
1.4 trillion yen from its initial 450 billion yen, through
monetary policy easing in March and August in the wake of a
devastating March earthquake and the yen's jump to record highs.
But the BOJ is concerned about the impact of stock price
volatility on its financial health. At its Oct. 27 monetary
policy meeting, the bank's staff told the policy board to be
careful about additional purchases of ETFs in view of price
volatility and its impact on the bank, noting that there may not
be such strong constraints for buying of government and
corporate bonds, minutes showed on Monday.
At the meeting, the BOJ decided to boost an asset purchase
scheme solely through an increase in Japanese government buying
(JGBs), bringing the total amount available for asset purchases
to 20 trillion yen. It has pledged to plough the whole amount
into markets by the end of 2012.
The BOJ will give the actual valuation of its asset holdings
when it provides its financial statement for the April-September
fiscal first half later this month.
The BOJ, in principle, would not offload its ETF holdings
even in the face of latent losses but would set aside reserves
to cover them. Bigger losses mean the BOJ would set aside more
from its surplus as reserves, thereby reducing its contribution
to state coffers.
($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen)
