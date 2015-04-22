TOKYO, April 22 Japanese banks made deep cuts in
its bond holdings and spent double that amount boosting loans
and securities investment, a Bank of Japan report showed, a sign
the central bank's aggressive bond buying is nudging them into
taking on more risk.
Since the central bank deployed its stimulus programme two
years ago, domestic financial institutions saw their balance
sheet expand by 124 trillion yen ($1.04 trillion) of which 89
trillion yen were in cash and deposits, the BOJ's semi-annual
report on Japan's financial system showed on Wednesday.
As the BOJ gobbled up Japanese government bonds (JGB)
aggressively to pump cash into the market, the financial
institutions cut their JGB holdings by 34 trillion yen and spent
nearly double that amount increasing domestic and overseas
lending as well as investing in other securities, it showed.
The data is evidence that one of the key transmission
channels of the BOJ's stimulus, which is to nudge banks into
boosting lending and investment in risker assets rather than
hoard JGBs, is making some headway.
But the report also urged Japanese financial institutions to
be mindful of risks as they increase overseas lending, such as
increased exposure to global market volatility.
Despite reducing JGB holdings, financial institutions would
still incur a total 7.5 trillion yen in losses if long-term
interest rates rose by 1 percentage point, the report said.
"While that is about 10 percent lower than the peak of 8.3
trillion yen as of end-March 2013, it's still a significantly
high level from a long-term perspective," the report warned.
A chart measuring risk-taking behaviour in various asset
markets showed signs of some overheating in property investment
partly as overseas investors piled into Japan's market, the
report said.
But the BOJ said there were no signs of excessive
risk-taking in the market as investors were mainly using the
cash they have at hand, rather than borrow, to buy property.
($1 = 119.3800 yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)