TOKYO, Jan 22 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday and maintained its upbeat consumer inflation forecasts, encouraged by signs that a broadening economic recovery may nudge firms into spending more on wages and investment. As widely expected, the BOJ voted unanimously to maintain its pledge of increasing base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion to 70 trillion yen ($575-671 billion). The central bank issues a semiannual report on the outlook of the economy and prices in April and October of each year. It reviews the forecasts in January and July. Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine board members. Previous forecasts issued in October are in parentheses (all for year-on-year percentage changes): FY 2014/15 CORE CPI REAL GDP Median +1.3 +1.4 (+1.3) (+1.5) FY 2015/16 +1.9 +1.5 (+1.9) (+1.5) *The GDP forecasts include the impact of the sales tax hike in April 2014 and another hike planned, but not finalised, in October 2015. The CPI forecasts exclude the impact of the tax hikes. The BOJ estimates the 2014 tax hike will push up core CPI by 2 percentage points and the 2015 tax hike by 0.7 point. ($1 = 104.2850 Japanese yen) *The full table of forecasts is available at the BOJ's website at: