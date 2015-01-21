TOKYO, Jan 21 The Bank of Japan cut its core consumer inflation forecast for next fiscal year in a quarterly review of its long-term projections issued on Wednesday. The central bank issues a semiannual report on the outlook of the economy and prices in April and October of each year. It reviews the forecasts in January and July. Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine board members. Previous forecasts issued in October are in parentheses (all for year-on-year percentage changes): REAL GDP CORE CPI FY 2014/15 -0.5 +0.9 (+0.5) (+1.2) FY 2015/16 +2.1 +1.0 (+1.5) (+1.7) FY 2016/17 +1.6 +2.2 (+1.2) (+2.1) The GDP forecasts include the impact of a sales tax hike in April 2014. The CPI forecasts exclude the impact of the tax hike. The full table of the forecasts is available at the BOJ's website at: www.boj.or.jp/en/index.htm/ (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Kaori Kaneko and Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)