TOKYO, April 2 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that the government, not the central bank, is held responsible for achieving exchange rate stability.

"If all other conditions are equal, aggressive monetary easing by the BOJ, in general, tends to lead to a weakening of the yen," Kuroda told a parliament committee.

But Kuroda said how much the yen could weaken as a result of the BOJ's easing depends on economic conditions at the time.