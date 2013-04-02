BRIEF-Servicemaster global holdings' indirect unit intends to re-price its existing term loan B due 2023
* Indirect unit intends to re-price its existing $1,650 million term loan B due 2023 - SEC filing
TOKYO, April 2 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that the government, not the central bank, is held responsible for achieving exchange rate stability.
"If all other conditions are equal, aggressive monetary easing by the BOJ, in general, tends to lead to a weakening of the yen," Kuroda told a parliament committee.
But Kuroda said how much the yen could weaken as a result of the BOJ's easing depends on economic conditions at the time.
BIRMINGHAM, England, March 28 Britain is establishing a joint economic and trade committee to pave the way for a post-Brexit trade agreement with Qatar and the rest of the Gulf, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.
* AES announces the early results of its tender offers for its outstanding 7.375% senior notes due 2021 and 8.000% senior notes due 2020