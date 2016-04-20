Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he told Group of 20 finance leaders gathering in Washington last week that the central bank won't hesitate to ease monetary policy further if needed to hit its 2 percent inflation target.
"The G20 shares the view that its agreement warning against competitive currency devaluation won't constrain monetary policy, including negative interest rates," Kuroda told parliament.
Kuroda said he believes he gained the understanding of G20 counterparts on the BOJ's monetary policy management.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.