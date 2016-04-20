Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he told Group of 20 finance leaders gathering in Washington last week that the central bank won't hesitate to ease monetary policy further if needed to hit its 2 percent inflation target.

"The G20 shares the view that its agreement warning against competitive currency devaluation won't constrain monetary policy, including negative interest rates," Kuroda told parliament.

Kuroda said he believes he gained the understanding of G20 counterparts on the BOJ's monetary policy management.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)