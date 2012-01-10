TOKYO Jan 10 The Bank of Japan is expected to downgrade its gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for the fiscal year ending in March to a mild contraction from growth of 0.3 percent as seen three months ago, sources said on Tuesday.

The central bank is likely to predict a contraction of 0.1-0.5 percent, which would be in line with forecasts by the government and private-sector economists, said sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking.

The government's Cabinet Office last month lowered its estimate of real GDP for fiscal 2011/12 to a 0.1 percent contraction from growth of 2.7-2.9 percent to reflect the impact of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

Economists likewise have downgraded their outlooks for the export-reliant economy several times in the face of an intensifying euro zone debt crisis and the yen's persistent strength. Those polled by Reuters predict a contraction in the current fiscal year of 0.4 percent.

The BOJ is set to give new growth forecasts at a rate review on Jan. 23-24. The central bank releases its long-term growth and price projections in a twice-yearly outlook report in April and October and reviews them in January and July.

For the fiscal year that starts in April the BOJ currently projects growth of 2.2 percent, with the strength of emerging economies and reconstruction demand seen providing support. It will carefully examine the forecast by taking account of developments in the euro zone and the global economy but chances of a major revision are small, according to the sources.

Japan's economy likely slowed sharply in the October-December quarter following a strong rebound driven by companies restoring supply chains and production facilities after the March disaster.

It may have already shrunk based on monthly economic data such as exports and output.

On a monthly basis, Japan's GDP likely fell 0.3 percent in October and 0.5 percent in November, according to the Japan Centre for Economic Research.

The BOJ stood pat at last month's rate review but cut its assessment of the world's third-largest economy to say a pickup in economic activity was pausing due to the effect of an overseas slowdown and the yen's strength.

It remains on alert to the risk of the euro zone crisis further hurting the global economy due to the region's fiscal tightening and European banks' reluctance to lend, and also regarding mounting tensions surrounding Iran, the sources said.