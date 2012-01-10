TOKYO Jan 10 The Bank of Japan is
expected to downgrade its gross domestic product (GDP) forecast
for the fiscal year ending in March to a mild contraction from
growth of 0.3 percent as seen three months ago, sources said on
Tuesday.
The central bank is likely to predict a contraction of
0.1-0.5 percent, which would be in line with forecasts by the
government and private-sector economists, said sources familiar
with the BOJ's thinking.
The government's Cabinet Office last month lowered its
estimate of real GDP for fiscal 2011/12 to a 0.1 percent
contraction from growth of 2.7-2.9 percent to reflect the impact
of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.
Economists likewise have downgraded their outlooks for the
export-reliant economy several times in the face of an
intensifying euro zone debt crisis and the yen's persistent
strength. Those polled by Reuters predict a contraction in the
current fiscal year of 0.4 percent.
The BOJ is set to give new growth forecasts at a rate review
on Jan. 23-24. The central bank releases its long-term growth
and price projections in a twice-yearly outlook report in April
and October and reviews them in January and July.
For the fiscal year that starts in April the BOJ currently
projects growth of 2.2 percent, with the strength of emerging
economies and reconstruction demand seen providing support. It
will carefully examine the forecast by taking account of
developments in the euro zone and the global economy but chances
of a major revision are small, according to the sources.
Japan's economy likely slowed sharply in the
October-December quarter following a strong rebound driven by
companies restoring supply chains and production facilities
after the March disaster.
It may have already shrunk based on monthly economic data
such as exports and output.
On a monthly basis, Japan's GDP likely fell 0.3 percent in
October and 0.5 percent in November, according to the Japan
Centre for Economic Research.
The BOJ stood pat at last month's rate review but cut its
assessment of the world's third-largest economy to say a pickup
in economic activity was pausing due to the effect of an
overseas slowdown and the yen's strength.
It remains on alert to the risk of the euro zone crisis
further hurting the global economy due to the region's fiscal
tightening and European banks' reluctance to lend, and also
regarding mounting tensions surrounding Iran, the sources said.