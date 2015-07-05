TOKYO, July 6 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said the central bank will monitor financial market
developments carefully, while keeping in close contact with
domestic and overseas related institutions.
"The direct economic and financial relations between Japan
and Greece are limited. But government and BOJ officials have
held discussions early this morning" to ensure Japan responds
smoothly to any market response as needed, Kuroda said in a
statement issued on Monday.
The yen rose against the dollar and euro in early trade
after Greece voters rejected European bailout terms by a wider
margin than expected.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)