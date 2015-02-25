Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda listens to a question at an event hosted by Kyodo news agency in Tokyo November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Wednesday expressed hope that the government sticks to its pledge of achieving a primary balance surplus in fiscal year 2020.

"It's very important for Japan to maintain trust" in the country's fiscal health, Kuroda told parliament.

Finance Minister Taro Aso, speaking at the same parliament session, said the government remains committed to achieving the primary balance target.

