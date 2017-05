Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso speaks during an interview with Reuters at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

NEW YORK Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Friday the current policy framework offers the flexibility and sustainability to achieve the BOJ's "strong commitment" to raising inflation to a goal.

"We believe the current framework ensures a flexibility and sustainability of monetary easing is best placed to achieve the ultimate goal of overcoming deflation and taking the economy back on track to sustainable growth," Nakaso told a New York economic forum.

