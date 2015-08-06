TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected on Friday to maintain its massive monetary stimulus programme and declare confidence in hitting its ambitious inflation target - even though the economy is expected to have contracted in the second quarter.

The gross domestic product data is due out on Aug. 17, but given weakness in exports and an unexpected decline in household spending, among other indicators, analysts fear the world's third-largest economy contracted in April through June.

Any recovery in the current quarter was likely to be modest, they said.

The analysts' gloomy assessment is at odds with the BOJ's more rosy scenario in which a tightening job market boosts wages and consumption, accelerating inflation towards its 2 percent target by around September next year, and lifting the economy out of a long deflationary phase.

Some analysts warn that private consumption may fail to gain momentum if rising food costs dampen household sentiment, or bad weather hits summer shopping as it did last year.

Consumer spending, exports and production all weakening at the same time would cast even more doubt on the BOJ's argument that inflation will accelerate later this fiscal year.

"The data hasn't been released yet, but a growing number of people are saying the economy will contract in April-June," said Norio Miyagawa, senior economist at Mizuho Securities.

"The BOJ will make the case that any contraction will be temporary, but speculation about further easing will intensify if weakness in the economy persists."

Concern about meeting the BOJ's price target could grow after data earlier this week showed real wages fell in June at the fastest pace in seven months.

Renewed falls in oil and commodities prices are also adding downward pressure on inflation, making it increasingly uncertain price growth will accelerate as quickly as the BOJ projects.

While inflation has stalled near zero, the central bank sees no imminent need to deploy additional stimulus and stresses that it will look beyond how slumping oil prices have subdued price rises.

Etsuro Honda, a special adviser to Japan's Cabinet and a leading architect of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary economic policy, echoed this sentiment in an interview this week with Reuters.

With no policy change expected on Friday, the nine-member board is likely to debate such risks to the outlook and keep intact its pledge to increase base money at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen via purchases of government bonds and risky assets.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is expected to tell a briefing after the meeting that the economy will rebound from an expected soft patch in the second quarter, as rising wages and corporate profits are set to boost consumption and capital expenditure.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Eric Meijer)