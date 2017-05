TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Japan's central bank will not push interest rates further into negative territory without considering the impact such a move could have on the economy and consumer prices, the Asahi newspaper said.

"There is plenty of room to cut interest rates further. But achieving negative rates itself is not our primary purpose," Kuroda said in an interview that was published on Wednesday.

