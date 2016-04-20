Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda (L) attends the BOJ quarterly branch manager's meeting with Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Wednesday reiterated the central bank's readiness to expand monetary policy further if risks threaten the achievement of its 2 percent inflation target.

"Markets remain unstable due to investors' risk aversion. The BOJ will closely watch financial market moves and their impact on the economy and prices," Kuroda told parliament.

BOJ policymakers will likely debate the possibility of easing monetary policy further at a rate review next week, as a raft of gloomy data threatens their scenario that a moderate economic recovery will accelerate inflation towards a 2 percent target, sources have told Reuters.

