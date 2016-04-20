Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Wednesday reiterated the central bank's readiness to expand monetary policy further if risks threaten the achievement of its 2 percent inflation target.
"Markets remain unstable due to investors' risk aversion. The BOJ will closely watch financial market moves and their impact on the economy and prices," Kuroda told parliament.
BOJ policymakers will likely debate the possibility of easing monetary policy further at a rate review next week, as a raft of gloomy data threatens their scenario that a moderate economic recovery will accelerate inflation towards a 2 percent target, sources have told Reuters.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.