Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks to reporters at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank may slow its government bond purchases if bond yields fall well below its target.

"If 10-year government bond yields fall well below our target of around zero percent, we may slow our bond purchases," Kuroda told parliament.

"But we don't see an immediate possibility of our bond buying falling sharply from the current pace of 80 trillion yen per year," he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)