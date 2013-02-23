WASHINGTON Feb 22 Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe said on Friday he plans next week to seek the backing
of a junior coalition partner, the New Komeito party, and
opposition parties over the nomination of a new Bank of Japan
governor.
"I'll be back in Japan on Sunday. From around Monday, I want
to make headway on new governor and deputy governors," Abe told
a news conference in Washington.
"Next week, I would like to ask for help from opposition
parties, notify candidates ... and work to win endorsement from
New Komeito," he said.
Abe did not say who he had in mind for the nomination.
Abe has made clear he wants to replace BOJ Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa, who steps down with two deputies on March 19, with
someone who agrees with the prime minister's push for aggressive
monetary policy measures to escape the deflation that has
plagued Japan for decades.
Abe needs support from opposition parties because his
Liberal Democratic Party-led bloc lacks a majority in
parliament's upper house, which must approve the nominees.
"I understand different parties have different ideas. But I
would like to start talking with them - the Democratic Party,
Your Party, Japan Restoration Party and others," Abe said in
reference to opposition parties.