TOKYO Jan 29 The Bank of Japan has put monetary
policy on hold and found backing for its wait-and-see stance
from advisors to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who worry more
easing could send the yen to damagingly low levels, according to
officials in the administration and central bank.
This newfound caution from some of the same Abe advisors who
urged the BOJ to launch its massive stimulus in 2013, means
Japan is set to be an outlier at a time when central banks from
Canada to the euro zone to Singapore have shocked markets by
easing policy in recent days.
Concerns about the yen, along with a belief among central
bank officials - including Governor Haruhiko Kuroda - that
coming wage increases will support higher prices, suggest the
BOJ could hold policy steady until October, months after many
economists expect it to be eased.
"The environment under which the BOJ is working to hit 2
percent inflation has changed dramatically. We need to take that
into account," Economics Minister Akira Amari said earlier this
week.
The BOJ stunned markets by expanding its stimulus in October
last year to try to prevent slumping oil prices, and a
subsequent slowdown in price growth, from causing the central
bank to miss its 2 percent inflation target.
But since then, oil prices have fallen by another 50 percent
and consumer inflation has fallen below 1 percent, stoking
expectations the BOJ could face pressure to ease again.
But Kozo Yamamoto, a leading expert on monetary policy in
Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said last week that he
expected the BOJ could even hold policy steady for the remainder
of this year in the absence of some external shock.
"What more can the BOJ do? I think the central bank can hold
off on action and take a wait-and-see stance for the time
being," Yamamoto told Reuters in an interview last week.
YEN WORRIES
The BOJ's stimulus, dubbed "quantitative and qualitative
easing," or QQE, has been a mainstay of Abe's pro-growth
policies known as Abenomics, an attempt to push Japan's economy
out of the slow growth and deflation that characterized the 15
years before Abe took office.
Privately, government officials in the Abe administration
said the stand-back and wait comments by Amari and Yamamoto
reflect a caution that any further BOJ action could drive the
yen lower. That, in turn, could offset the gains to consumer
purchasing power from lower prices for imported oil, they said.
"Further monetary easing is scary because if the yen weakens
more, that could cause problems," one official said.
The dollar has risen 9 percent against the yen since early
October and almost 30 percent since Abe was elected in December
2012. The weak currency has been a boon to exporters like Toyota
Motor but has hurt companies like discount carrier
Skymark Airlines, which cited higher costs for its
dollar-based aircraft leases as a reason for its bankruptcy
filing this week.
Kuroda has essentially watered down his two-year time frame
for hitting the BOJ's inflation target, admitting earlier this
month that Japan may not see inflation hit 2 percent until
fiscal 2016.
Many BOJ officials prefer to stand pat for now on hopes that
companies will raise base salaries in trade union wage talks in
March. They also expect the economy to rebound solidly from the
recession, helping offset the deflationary pressure of falling
oil prices.
"I think inflation rates may even fall in the short term.
But we expect to see price increases accelerating in the second
half of next fiscal year," Kuroda said in parliament on
Thursday.
By October, the statistical impact of oil prices compared to
the prior year would have partially washed out of the inflation
data. At that time, the central bank will also be issuing new
quarterly forecasts for the economy and prices.
Some people close to the BOJ's policymaking said they
believed it could stand pat until then.
"By sharply cutting its inflation forecast this month, the
BOJ bought itself about a year's worth of time," said a former
BOJ executive who remains in close contact with incumbent
officials.
The BOJ held policy steady in January even as oil prices
continued to fall and forced it to cut its core consumer
inflation forecast for next fiscal year to 1 percent.
In the latest survey of economists by the Japan Center for
Economic Research, 13 of 25 economists who expect a further BOJ
easing see it happening in April or July. The survey, the
broadest of its kind, is tracked as a benchmark for market
expectations on Japan's monetary policy.
