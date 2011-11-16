TOKYO Nov 16 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday there were differences in opinion among some board members on the extent to which Europe's debt problems were deepening.

Below are key quotes from Shirakawa's news conference:

EUROPE

"The slowdown in European economies has started affecting emerging economies through trade and other channels such as financial transactions.

"If investor risk aversion strengthens, that could lead to capital outflows from emerging economies.

"Dollar funding at European banks has also worsened and there are signs of dollar assets being squeezed, or so-called deleveraging. There's a concern that this could curb lending to emerging economies and further affect trade and financial sectors."

OLYMPUS

"Relevant authorities are currently responding to the scandal by looking into the accuracy of past affairs and pursuing prompt information disclosure.

"The BOJ, for its part, is trying to gather information from related financial firms on past transactions. In general, it is regrettable that doubts have arisen about the transparency and fairness of corporate management. It is vital that accurate information be disclosed promptly." (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Rie Ishiguro, Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)