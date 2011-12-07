* Europe woes may have severe impact on Japan -Ishida

* Emerging nations feeling pain via slowing trade

* Deleveraging may mean fewer loans to emerging nations

* Bids for Tuesday's dollar operation were likely tests

By Leika Kihara

SHIZUOKA, Japan, Dec 7 Bank of Japan policymaker Koji Ishida warned on Wednesday of the deepening impact of Europe's debt crisis on the global economy, saying emerging nations are starting to feel the pinch from slowing European growth and the risk of fund withdrawals .

Japan will not be immune to the fallout as Europe's problems may hurt its key export markets in emerging economies and keep investors' demand strong for the safe-haven yen, he said.

"Emerging nations may see an outflow of funds if investors' risk aversion heightens further. European banks also appear to be deleveraging dollar assets, which could restrain lending to emerging nations," Ishida said in a speech to business leaders in Shizuoka, central Japan.

"If Europe's debt problems escalate further and trigger turmoil in global financial markets, the impact on Japan will be very severe," he said.

Japan's economy rebounded from a recession triggered by the devastating earthquake in March but is expected to slow sharply this quarter, with the outlook clouded by a stubbornly strong yen and slowing global demand for its goods.

Ishida stuck to the BOJ's view that the Japanese economy will eventually resume a moderate recovery, but stressed that the central bank must guard against risks to growth given high uncertainty over developments in Europe.

DOLLAR BIDS LIKELY TEST

The BOJ eased monetary policy in October to ease the pain from sharp yen rises and heightening global uncertainty, and has expressed its readiness to act again if risks to Japan's recovery prospects materialise. The board next meets for a policy review on Dec. 20-21.

Ishida offered few clues on the outlook for monetary policy but warned that any Europe-driven shock could hit Japan through shrinking trade and turmoil in global financial markets.

"If that happens, monetary policy must be guided in a way that minimises the damage from the shock," Ishida said, although he did not elaborate on what specifically the BOJ might do.

European leaders are striving to forge an agreement at a summit on Friday to enforce fiscal discipline, and France and Germany want to change EU rules to impose penalties on states that exceed deficit targets -- both measures aimed at staving off further market attacks on highly indebted and vulnerable economies.

"For now, there is no other way but for European policymakers to share a common understanding of the problem and work together towards a solution," Ishida said.

"If their stance and measures they come up with gain market trust, they can at least prevent the problem from spreading and worsening further," he said, but added that a lasting solution to the crisis would not come any time soon.

Ishida, a veteran banker in the private sector who joined the board in June, said last week's coordinated action by the world's top central banks to offer cheaper dollars to markets would serve as a backstop for financial institutions that struggle with funding strains.

"By offering dollars at lower rates, we set a ceiling (on dollar funding costs). That serves as a backstop and helps stabilise the situation," he said.

The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Japan, Canada, Britain and Switzerland said last week they would reduce the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points and extend the size and timing of the lines, to ease strains in financial markets.

The BOJ supplied $25 million on Tuesday in an operation maturing in a week, becoming the first of the central banks to offer dollars at the reduced rates.

Ishida said the bids were likely made by financial institutions that wanted to test the system to make sure they know the procedures in case they need to tap central bank funds.

Ishida has voted with the majority since joining the board.