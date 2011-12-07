* Europe woes may have severe impact on Japan -Ishida
By Leika Kihara
SHIZUOKA, Japan, Dec 7 Bank of Japan
policymaker Koji Ishida warned on Wednesday of the deepening
impact of Europe's debt crisis on the global economy, saying
emerging nations are starting to feel the pinch from slowing
European growth and the risk of fund withdrawals .
Japan will not be immune to the fallout as Europe's problems
may hurt its key export markets in emerging economies and keep
investors' demand strong for the safe-haven yen, he said.
"Emerging nations may see an outflow of funds if investors'
risk aversion heightens further. European banks also appear to
be deleveraging dollar assets, which could restrain lending to
emerging nations," Ishida said in a speech to business leaders
in Shizuoka, central Japan.
"If Europe's debt problems escalate further and trigger
turmoil in global financial markets, the impact on Japan will be
very severe," he said.
Japan's economy rebounded from a recession triggered by the
devastating earthquake in March but is expected to slow sharply
this quarter, with the outlook clouded by a stubbornly strong
yen and slowing global demand for its goods.
Ishida stuck to the BOJ's view that the Japanese economy
will eventually resume a moderate recovery, but stressed that
the central bank must guard against risks to growth given high
uncertainty over developments in Europe.
DOLLAR BIDS LIKELY TEST
The BOJ eased monetary policy in October to ease the pain
from sharp yen rises and heightening global uncertainty, and has
expressed its readiness to act again if risks to Japan's
recovery prospects materialise. The board next meets for a
policy review on Dec. 20-21.
Ishida offered few clues on the outlook for monetary policy
but warned that any Europe-driven shock could hit Japan through
shrinking trade and turmoil in global financial markets.
"If that happens, monetary policy must be guided in a way
that minimises the damage from the shock," Ishida said, although
he did not elaborate on what specifically the BOJ might do.
European leaders are striving to forge an agreement at a
summit on Friday to enforce fiscal discipline, and France and
Germany want to change EU rules to impose penalties on states
that exceed deficit targets -- both measures aimed at staving
off further market attacks on highly indebted and vulnerable
economies.
"For now, there is no other way but for European
policymakers to share a common understanding of the problem and
work together towards a solution," Ishida said.
"If their stance and measures they come up with gain market
trust, they can at least prevent the problem from spreading and
worsening further," he said, but added that a lasting solution
to the crisis would not come any time soon.
Ishida, a veteran banker in the private sector who joined
the board in June, said last week's coordinated action by the
world's top central banks to offer cheaper dollars to markets
would serve as a backstop for financial institutions that
struggle with funding strains.
"By offering dollars at lower rates, we set a ceiling (on
dollar funding costs). That serves as a backstop and helps
stabilise the situation," he said.
The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the
central banks of Japan, Canada, Britain and Switzerland said
last week they would reduce the cost of existing dollar swap
lines by 50 basis points and extend the size and timing of the
lines, to ease strains in financial markets.
The BOJ supplied $25 million on Tuesday in an operation
maturing in a week, becoming the first of the central banks to
offer dollars at the reduced rates.
Ishida said the bids were likely made by financial
institutions that wanted to test the system to make sure they
know the procedures in case they need to tap central bank funds.
Ishida has voted with the majority since joining the board.