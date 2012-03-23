* BNP Paribas economist Kono nominated for 5-yr term
By Rie Ishiguro and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, March 23 Japan's government on Friday
nominated the chief economist for BNP Paribas in Tokyo, Ryutaro
Kono, to join the Bank of Japan's policy-setting board, which
would add an advocate of anti-deflation policies who's
considered a strong communicator.
Kono, 47, a member of multiple panels advising the
government including one on fiscal reform, would replace Seiji
Nakamura, who has seldom rocked the boat in policymaking and
whose term expires on April 4.
The nomination of Kono for a five-year term on the BOJ's
nine-member policy board must be approved by parliament, which
in recent years has approved all the BOJ's nominations.
Kono, who has served as an economist at financial
institutions since the late 1980s, would join the central bank
shortly after it surprised the markets with unexpected monetary
easing and a new inflation goal of 1 percent.
"I think Kono will play the role of communicator with the
markets," said Takuji Okubo, chief economist at Societe General
Securities. "He's actually a fairly moderate person. He could be
more active than other board members as some members tend to be
more quiet and less knowledgeable of monetary policy."
Okubo described Kono as "dovish on monetary policy. He
nudges the balance to the dovish side, but I don't think he will
put forward very radical easing measures."
Kono, who regularly publishes analyses of monetary policy,
the economy, politics and markets, has argued that monetary
policies are the only tool that policymakers can mobilise to
fight deflationary shocks. But he has also warned of side
effects from keeping ultraloose policy for too long.
He has also said it was one of the central bank's
responsibilities to tame the yen's strength when a deflation
trend continues.
"The BOJ cannot help but to take additional policy if big
deflationary shocks arise but prolonged zero rate policy and
government bond buying by the BOJ have big side effects so it is
problematic for the BOJ to easily move for additional easing in
response to small shocks," he wrote in a recent report.
"As zero rate policy and government bond purchases by the
central bank facilitate smooth government borrowings, such
policies could be indirectly impeding on economy's return to
growth as a trend."
Some of Kono's views are similar to those of BOJ Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa, who has warned of the drawbacks of keeping
monetary conditions too easy for too long.
It is not unusual for the government to pick someone from
financial markets for the BOJ board, which currently includes
academics, banker, a former International Monetary Fund
economist and former business executives. Kono would be the
youngest on the board, along with Ryuzo Miyao, a former
academic.
Analysts say Kono's connections with the financial market
may help increase the transparency of BOJ monetary policy.
Last month, the BOJ surprised markets with a 10 trillion yen
($120 billion) increase in its asset-buying programme as it set
an inflation goal of 1 percent. The bank held policy steady at a
policy-setting meeting last week.
A nomination needs to be approved by both chambers of
parliament, including the opposition-controlled upper house.
ANOTHER REPLACEMENT COMING
BOJ board nominations have at times been contentious and
drawn-out in a split parliament but recent nominees, such as
Koji Ishida, a veteran banker who joined the board in June last
year, were approved easily.
Analysts say the opposition may try to slow the process but
the BOJ's monetary policy would be little affected.
The government has yet to put forward a candidate to replace
Hidetoshi Kamezaki, whose term also expires on April 4.
The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier on Friday that the
government had been Kouhei Watanabe, an advisor at trading house
Itochu Corp, to replace one of the outgoing board
members. The government dropped the nomination after it was
leaked to the press, a lawmaker told reporters in parliament.
The government could again pick a businessperson, possibly a
trading house executive, to succeed Kamezaki.
Outgoing board member Nakamura, who used to head a unit of a
Japanese freight firm, has mostly voted with the majority and
toed the central bank's official line on the economy.
Kamezaki, the other outgoing member and a former business
executive, voted with the board's majority but repeatedly
stressed the need to act pre-emptively against risks to Japan's
economy, such as yen appreciation.
(Additional reporting by Stanley White and Shinichi Saoshiro;
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)