* BOJ already buying huge amount of bonds - Nishimura
* Excludes sales tax hike effect in gauging price trend
* BOJ's Miyao says softer yen, stock price rise to stimulate
demand
* Miyao refuses to say reasons behind lone easing proposal
in March
By Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO/CHIBA, March 28 The Bank of Japan is ready
to keep monetary policy ultra easy for as long as necessary to
beat deflation and support the economy although a Federal
Reserve-style "Operation Twist" to cap long-term yields won't be
required, policymakers said on Wednesday.
Japan's economy is on track for a modest recovery but
continues to face risks from global uncertainties, including
Europe's economic slump, rising oil prices and China's slowdown,
Ryuzo Miyao, a member of the BOJ's policy board, said.
Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura also voiced caution over
bolder steps to stimulate the economy, such as boosting buying
of long-term bonds or adopting an "Operation Twist", while
adding that increases in sales tax will not affect its policy.
Under "Operation Twist," the Fed rebalances its portfolio
with longer-dated securities to push down long-term yields. It
thus sells short-term securities and buys longer-dated ones,
neutralising the effect on its balance sheet.
Nishimura told a parliament committee that Japan should not
adopt such a policy as it risked destabilising markets and
pushing up medium-term and long-term bond yields. Echoing this
view, Miyao said the current framework that affects the entire
yield curve is effective in keeping monetary conditions loose.
"In guiding monetary policy, the BOJ focuses on the medium-
to long-term trend of prices. That means we look at the trend of
prices, excluding the effect of any sales tax hike," Nishimura
added.
Miyao underscored the need to keep stimulus in place to
boost the economy and beat deflation after the bank's surprise
monetary easing last month produced positive effects such as
pushing down bond yields and the yen and lifting share prices.
Japan's economy is now expected to grow slightly faster in
the next fiscal year than projected a month ago as rebuilding
continues on the devastated northeast coast and worries recede
about Europe's debt crisis, a Reuters poll found.
The economy will grow 1.9 percent for the fiscal year
starting in April, according to the Reuters poll of 27
economists conducted March 7-13, up slightly from a 1.8 percent
expansion projected in a February survey.
Although there are still risks such as rising energy prices,
economists have scaled down the chances of Japan sliding back
into recession to 20 percent in the next 12 months - the lowest
probability since Reuters started polling on this question in
October 2011, and down from 30 percent in a poll last month.
POWERFUL EASING TO CONTINUE
Miyao, however, offered few clues on the timing and
magnitude of the bank's next move, merely saying in a speech to
business leaders in Chiba, east of Tokyo, that the central bank
will continue powerful easing to beat deflation.
Miyao said that the February easing in which the BOJ
increased its asset purchase programme by 10 trillion yen
($120.28 billion) and set an inflation goal of 1 percent had
driven down short- to longer-term bond yields.
"The clarification of our powerful easing stance and our
bold action ... could have helped lower longer-term bond yields
such as five-year bonds and increase people's willingness to
take risks," he said.
"If the current improvement in financial conditions
continues, coupled with improving overseas economies ...
corporate investment is expected to increase. The yen's retreat
and share price gains may help to improve consumer sentiment ...
and further stimulate domestic demand."
Both Nishimura and Miyao cautioned against giving markets
the impression the central bank's huge bond buying under the
asset purchase programme is aimed at monetising debts.
"We need to be careful so that our huge bond buying is not
misinterpreted by markets as monetising debt," Nishimura said.
"With this view in mind, the BOJ will guide policy appropriately
to pull Japan out of deflation."
He also voiced caution over boosting the BOJ's purchases of
long-term government bonds, saying that the central bank was
already buying a huge amount of bonds.
The BOJ has kept interest rates effectively at zero and buys
assets ranging from government bonds to private debt under its
65-trillion-yen ($782 billion) asset buying and loan programme.
Aside from this, it also buys 21.6 trillion yen in long-term
government bonds per year.
Miyao, regarded as one of the BOJ board's more pessimistic
members regarding Japan's economic outlook, roughly repeated the
BOJ's official line on the economy, saying it is expected to
come out of the current standstill and resume a gradual
recovery.
"The economy is performing roughly in line with the bank's
main scenario ... but there are some worrying factors, including
the risk of a prolonged slump in Europe's economy, crude oil
prices and China's slowdown," he said in a news conference.
At the March 12-13 policy meeting, Miyao had proposed a
further increase in its asset buying and loan scheme by 5
trillion yen ($60 billion) to 70 trillion yen ($842 billion),
but was outvoted 8 to 1.
He declined to reveal the reasons behind his lone proposal
but only said he judged the increase was appropriate at that
time.