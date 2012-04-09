TOKYO, April 10 The Bank of Japan is expected to
refrain from easing monetary policy at a meeting that ends
Tuesday, holding fire until a more thorough assessment of the
economy two weeks later which may show further action is needed
to nudge inflation up towards its 1 percent target.
The central bank created a 35 trillion yen ($424.91 billion)
asset buying and lending scheme in October 2010 as a new
monetary easing tool, under which it buys government and private
debt and lends cheap funds against various types of collateral.
The BOJ's interest rate target is the overnight call rate,
now set at a range of zero to 0.1 percent.
Following is a chronology of key monetary policy moves:
Feb 2012 Boosts asset buying and lending scheme to 65 trln yen
Oct 2011 Raises asset buying and lending scheme to 55 trln yen
Aug 2011 Ups asset buying and lending scheme to 50 trln yen
Mar 2011 Hikes asset buying and lending scheme to 40 trln yen
Oct 2010 Sets up 35-trln yen asset buying and lending programme
Cuts overnight call rate to 0-0.10 pct
Pledges to keep zero rates until prices stabilise
Aug 2010 Further boosts fund for fixed-rate market operations
Mar 2010 Expands fund for fixed-rate market operations
Dec 2009 Creates fund for fixed-rate market operations
Dec 2008 Cuts overnight call rate to 0.10 pct
Oct 2008 Reduces overnight call rate to 0.30 pct
Feb 2007 Lifts overnight call rate to 0.50 pct
July 2006 Ends zero rate policy
Sets overnight call rate at 0.25 pct
Mar 2006 Reverts to policy targeting interest rates
Overnight call rate effectively set at zero
Mar 2001 Adopts "quantitative easing" policy
Feb 2001 Cuts overnight call rate to 0.15 pct
Aug 2000 Ends zero rate policy
Sets overnight call rate at 0.25 pct
Feb 1999 Adopts zero rate policy
Pledges to guide call rate "as low as possible"