* Monetary stimulus can only buy time - Shirakawa
* Says prolonged ultra-easy policy has drawbacks
* Japan's deflation due to low growth potential
By Leika Kihara
NEW YORK, April 18 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa stressed on Wednesday the central bank is
fully committed to continuing powerful monetary easing, but
warned that central banks can only buy time for governments to
pursue structural reforms.
The Bank of Japan holds its next policy review on April 27
and Shirakawa's comments signal its readiness to keep monetary
policy ultra-loose and act when deemed necessary to beat
deflation in the world's third-biggest economy.
He noted, however, the potential drawbacks of keeping
monetary conditions too loose for too long, such as planting the
seeds of asset price bubbles and financial imbalances even when
inflation remains subdued.
"Structural reforms must be implemented within the breathing
space provided by the provision of central bank liquidity,"
Shirakawa said in a speech at the Foreign Policy Association, a
non-profit organisation on global affairs.
"If complacency sets in because of improvements in market
sentiment, we could be headed for a worse outcome. Time bought
can equally be usefully spent or wasted," he said, drawing as an
example recent developments in the euro zone's debt crisis.
Many developed economies are struggling from structural
problems and Japan is no exception with its failure to adapt
policies to a rapidly ageing society leading to low potential
growth and a huge fiscal deficit, Shirakawa said.
Given Japanese financial markets are awash with cash, the
failure of Japan to shake off deflation can mostly be explained
by its deteriorating growth potential, he said.
"If the Japanese economy is to extricate itself from
deflation and return to a path of sustainable growth under price
stability, it requires both policies aimed at enhancing growth
potential and supporting monetary stimuli," Shirakawa said.
"This is why the BOJ is fully committed to continuing
powerful monetary easing through various measures," including
keeping interest rates virtually at zero and continuing to buy
assets until 1 percent consumer inflation is in sight, he said.
The BOJ has held fire on monetary policy since surprising
markets in February by increasing its asset purchases and
setting a 1 percent inflation target.
But sources have said it will consider easing monetary
policy at its next policy review by boosting government bond
purchases under its 65 trillion yen ($799 billion) asset-buying
and loan programme as it battles to nudge consumer prices
towards its goal.
Shirakawa, who has repeatedly warned of the long-term
potential side-effects of unconventional monetary stimulus, said
central banks were increasingly stepping into the realm of
fiscal policy by taking up various assets in huge amounts.
That could ultimately undermine the legitimacy of central
bank independence and public trust in the institution, partly
because of the widening gap between what the public expect from
the central bank and what it can actually deliver, he said.
"The time-honored reluctance of central banks to enter into
quasi-fiscal measures is based on the deference of neutrality,"
or the need to be seen as not meddling with the allocation of
resources, he said.
"In this context, the unconventional policies currently
implemented by central banks of major developed economies will
be truly tested when central banks deem that the policies are no
longer necessary," he said.