* Europe debt woes remain primary risk for Japan - Shirakawa
* Adds central banks coordinating to protect banking system
* Japan's banking system remains sound - Shirakawa
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, June 19 Central banks are working closely
together to ensure they are ready to pump in liquidity if
Europe's debt crisis jolts markets, Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said, suggesting that they were not letting
their guard down with the Greek election having failed to ease
concerns about the future of the euro zone.
Shirakawa stressed that Europe's sovereign debt crisis
remains the primary risk to Japan's economy, as it boosts
appetite for the safe-haven yen, hurts exports to the region and
could potentially destabilise the banking system.
"As we experienced after the (collapse of) Lehman Brothers,
once financial system stability falls apart it has a very severe
impact on the global economy, as well as on Japan's economy,"
Shirakawa told a parliamentary session on Tuesday.
"We central banks are ready to cooperate closely in
providing liquidity to markets" when necessary, he said.
Market cheers over a narrow victory for supporters of
Greece's international bailout deal in a weekend election were
overshadowed quickly by worries over Spain's banking system,
keeping policymakers jittery over a potential global market
turmoil.
Shirakawa said Japan's banking system remained sound and
relatively immune from the effect of Europe's debt crisis, which
in fact has kept Japanese bond yields low as risk-shy overseas
investors sought the relative safety of JGBs.
But he warned of complacency, saying that the central bank's
ultra-loose policy may have made markets over-reliant on its
fund supply and vulnerable to possible wild swings in the
future.
The BOJ eased monetary policy in February and April via an
increase in its asset-buying programme, under which it buys
assets ranging from government bonds and private debt.
Central bank officials have stressed readiness to ease again
if risks to Japan's recovery heighten.
But the BOJ has recently been having trouble meeting its
asset-buying targets in some of its auctions, a sign it was
force feeding cash to markets already awash with excess funds.