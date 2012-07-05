* Japan economy headed for recovery - Shirakawa
* Adds global uncertainty remains high
* Many regions seeing pickup, recovery - BOJ report
* BOJ seen standing pat next week if markets stable
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, July 5 The Bank of Japan upgraded its
assessment for all nine regions of the economy for the first
time in nearly three years on Thursday as robust private
consumption and spending on rebuilding from last year's
earthquake underpinned growth.
The move underscored the view that the BOJ will keep
monetary settings unchanged next week, barring any fresh bout of
volatility in global financial markets.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa warned that Europe's debt
crisis remained the biggest risk to Japan's economy and could
potentially affect its financial system, signalling readiness to
act if any market turmoil threatens the fragile recovery.
But he stuck to the BOJ view that the world's third-largest
economy is on the mend as exports and factory output pick up,
suggesting that the central bank sees little need to offer the
economy additional stimulus for now.
"Global financial markets remain jittery over worries about
Europe's debt problem, so we need to keep a close eye out for
the time being," Shirakawa said in a speech to a quarterly
meeting of the BOJ's regional branch managers on Thursday.
"Japan's economy, for its part, is gradually starting to
pick up on firm domestic demand due to reconstruction spending."
In a sign the positive momentum was broadening, the central
bank revised up its assessment for all nine regions of the
economy in a quarterly report, the first time it has done so
since October 2009.
"Many regions said their economies have been recovering
moderately or picking up," the central bank said in the report,
which was issued at the meeting of regional branch managers.
Convinced of Japan's recovery prospects, the BOJ is expected
to hold off on easing monetary policy next week unless Europe's
debt crisis or Friday's U.S. payrolls data trigger a sudden
spike in the safe-haven yen, sources familiar with its thinking
say.
RECOVERY FRAGILE
Japan's economy is expected to outperform most of its G7
peers this year with growth of around 2 percent, helped by
reconstruction spending.
While slowing growth in big markets like China clouds the
outlook, the pain has been limited so far with Monday's tankan
survey showing that companies were more upbeat about business
conditions and planned to increase capital expenditure.
That gives the BOJ some breathing space after having eased
monetary policy in February and April to show its determination
to beat deflation that has plagued Japan for more than a decade.
But any recovery will likely be fragile.
Most regions in Japan are relying on temporary support from
reconstruction and solid domestic car demand, which is being
driven mostly by government subsidies that are set to expire
soon.
Japanese manufacturing activity shrank in June for the first
time in seven months, a survey showed lsat week, in a sign that
the boost to the economy from rebuilding is starting to wane.
Growth in the Kinki western Japan region, home to electronic
giants like Panasonic which are vulnerable to slowing global
demand and a strong yen, remained stagnant despite some signs of
pickup, the BOJ said in the quarterly report, warning that
exports and output have yet to pull out of the doldrums.
"We're seeing some signs of pickup in the IT and electronic
industries, but conditions remain severe," Masayoshi Amamiya,
Osaka branch head who overseas the region, told a news
conference.
"What's most important is for global growth to pick up and
the key risk to this is developments in Europe," he said.