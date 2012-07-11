* Decision expected around 0300-0500 GMT
* Policy rate seen unchanged at 0-0.1 pct, no easing eyed
* BOJ frets of risks but sticking to recovery forecast
* Comments from governor's briefing seen after 0715 GMT
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, July 12 The Bank of Japan is expected to
hold off on further policy easing on Thursday despite slowing
global growth that drove other major central banks into
expanding stimulus, convinced that robust domestic demand will
keep the country's economic recovery on track.
The central bank may slightly cut its consumer price
forecast for this fiscal year to reflect recent declines in
commodities markets, but is seen maintaining its view that Japan
is gradually heading for 1 percent inflation.
Some market players had expected the BOJ to follow up on
last week's stimulus measures by the central banks of Europe,
Britain and China with its own monetary expansion in a
coordinated move to ease the pain from the global slowdown.
But with no clear signs that Japan's recovery prospects are
under threat and the yen off record highs, the central bank sees
little need to tap its depleted arsenal now.
"Developments in Europe have stabilised, and I don't expect
any major change to the BOJ's growth forecasts. The central bank
may pause for a while," said Yasuo Yamamoto, senior economist at
Mizuho Research Institute in Tokyo.
"It may face renewed pressure to act around autumn, when the
government starts fretting about keeping the economy afloat so
it can weather the pain from planned sales tax hikes."
The BOJ is expected to keep its policy rate at a range of
zero to 0.1 percent, and hold off on a further increase in its
40 trillion yen ($503 billion) asset buying programme.
Japan's economy is expected to outperform most of its G7
peers this year with growth of around 2 percent, helped by
reconstruction spending following last year's earthquake.
BOJ officials have stressed that any further easing will
come only if risks to Japan's economy heighten enough to force
the central bank to abandon its forecast of a moderate recovery.
While worried about slowing Chinese growth and the fallout
from Europe's debt crisis, they expect global demand to soon
pick up.
In a quarterly review of its forecast, the BOJ is expected
to make only minor tweaks to its current projection that the
economy will expand 2.3 percent in the year to March 2013 and
1.7 percent the following year, sources say.
Lower commodity prices may prompt the BOJ to cut its core
consumer inflation forecast of 0.3 percent for the current
fiscal year but probably just by around 0.1 or 0.2 percentage
points, not enough to alter its view that Japan will gradually
head toward 1 percent inflation.
Its forecast of 0.7 percent consumer inflation in the
following year will likely remain roughly unchanged.
The central bank set the 1 percent inflation target and
eased policy in February, and followed up with additional
stimulus in April, to show its determination to reinflate an
economy beset with more than a decade of grinding deflation.
It has stood pat since then and, already struggling to
force-feed money to markets awash with cash, is reluctant to
boost its asset buying and lending programme too hastily.
The BOJ may fine-tune its fixed-rate market operations,
under which it offers three- and six-month funds against
collateral, after failing to meet its target recently for some
of its market operations.