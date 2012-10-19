* Shirakawa warns of weak global growth, China slowdown
* Sticks to view Japan's economy to resume recovery
* BOJ may consider easing policy as risks mount - sources
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Oct 19 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa warned on Friday that slowing overseas growth is
weighing on business sentiment and may hurt now-resilient
capital spending, signalling readiness to expand monetary
stimulus further to support a fragile economy.
Shirakawa stuck to the BOJ's view that the world's
third-largest economy will resume a recovery after a period of
stagnation, but stressed that a prolonged slowdown in China and
Europe's debt crisis clouded the outlook.
"Exports and industrial output are weakening as overseas
economies move somewhat deeper into a deceleration phase,"
Shirakawa told an annual meeting of Japanese credit unions.
"Capital spending is increasing as a trend as corporate
profits improve. But business sentiment is souring somewhat due
to the overseas slowdown, so we must watch carefully whether
that may prompt companies to delay capital spending plans."
Shirakawa's comments underscore growing concern within the
central bank that Japan's economy may take longer to resume a
recovery as the pain from weakening global demand broadens.
The BOJ, under political pressure for action, will likely
cut its growth forecasts and may consider easing monetary policy
on Oct. 30, say sources familiar with its thinking, as weakness
in the economy heightens the chance Japan will miss the bank's 1
percent inflation target for several more years.
Shirakawa offered few clues on the outlook for monetary
policy, only saying that the BOJ was pursuing powerful easing
but that structural reforms as well as government and
private-sector efforts were also important to beat deflation.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased policy in
February. It followed up with further stimulus in April and
September to ease the pain on the export-reliant economy from
weakening global demand and a strong yen.