By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Oct 22 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa on Monday stressed the central bank's resolve to
maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy because of global
economic uncertainty, keeping alive expectations of further
stimulus to support the fragile economy.
However, he gave few clues as to whether the BOJ would ease
as soon as an Oct. 30 policy review, and reiterated the central
bank's view the economy would resume a moderate recovery.
"Global economic uncertainty remains high, and we must be
vigilant to the effect of financial and currency moves on the
economy and prices," Shirakawa said in a speech at a quarterly
meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.
"The BOJ will continue to pursue easy monetary policy via
steady purchases of assets," he said.
After loosening policy in September by boosting its
asset-buying programme, the central bank has been under renewed
political pressure to ease again at next week's policy review as
a prolonged slowdown in China hits the export-reliant economy.
Exports tumbled more than expected in the year to September,
while manufacturers' sentiment hit its lowest since early 2010,
data showed on Monday.
Sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking expect it will
likely cut its growth forecasts and may consider easing policy
on Oct. 30, with inflation expected to fall short of its 1
percent target for several more years.
Shirakawa stuck to the BOJ's view that while exports and
factory output were weakening, domestic demand is holding firm
with capital expenditure increasing moderately.
"Economic growth will stay flat for the time being but then
resume a moderate recovery as domestic demand holds steady and
as overseas growth gradually emerges from a slowdown," he said.
Later on Monday, the BOJ will issue a quarterly report
assessing regional sectors of the economy.