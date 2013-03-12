TOKYO, March 12 Some Bank of Japan board members
said that buying JGBs with longer remaining maturities is an
option if additional monetary easing is needed in the future,
minutes of its policy-setting meeting in February showed on
Tuesday.
A few members also said it is possible to combine JGB
purchases under its asset programme with "rinban" debt purchases
to simplify monetary policy.
At its Feb. 13-14 meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy
steady and revised up its assessment of the economy as the yen's
recent declines and signs of a pickup in global demand supported
exports.
The BOJ also kept policy on hold at a subsequent meeting
last week as the central bank prepares to welcome a new governor
and two new deputy governors in a switch to more aggressive
monetary policy.